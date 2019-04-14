|
Sheryl "Sherry" Blomberg
Weyauwega - Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Blomberg was welcomed into her Savior's arms on April 11, 2019, at home surrounded by those she cherished most in her final days, after a battle with cancer.
Sherry was born on October 10, 1958 in Waupaca, WI to the (late) Herbert & Betty Loehrke.
Sherry will be dearly missed by her husband of nearly 20 years, Al "B", three of her biggest "accomplishments" Casey (Jason) Radtke, Courtney Williams, & Cole (Candace) Bauer, and her mom, Betty. Grandma Sherry proudly supported her 8 ½ grandkids in everything: Charlie Zastrow, Hailey, Syler, & Baby Radtke; Tatum, Sariya, & Barett Williams; Maverick & Miles Bauer. Sherry is survived by her siblings Steve (Joanne), Nancy, Neal (Rachel), and Sandy; her God Children Tara Reinert, Luther and Ava Loehrke; sisters-in-law Lynn (Bob) Ingle and (late) Maureen (Marc) Stoner; brother-in-law Jerry (Martie); family friend Rich Mayer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins that she cared for deeply. Sherry was grateful for her special friendships with Lori Reinert, Jerry Loehrke, and Sara Stuebs over the years.
Sherry grew up on a farm surrounded by her family and lots of cousins. She attended W-F High School, graduating in 1976. After high school, Sherry got married and became a mom to her 3 kids. Sherry worked in Appleton before taking a position at the Waupaca County Courthouse. She worked there for 24 years, retiring after her cancer returned.
Anyone who met Sherry would see her passion for her kids and her family. She would go without if she could give to those she loved; she would go out of her way to help. Sherry could often be found watching over her mom. Sherry enjoyed working on her flowers and refinishing treasures. She could regularly be found talking Al into a new project. Sherry rarely missed a family function or grandkids' event. If others were to describe Sherry, they might talk about her faith, spunk, quick-wit, and unselfishness. Her determination, strength of will, and counsel were an inspiration to those who had the opportunity to meet her.
One of Sherry's proudest achievements is that her kids and grandkids have shared her faith. Her wish is that they always remember to keep looking up.
Sherry is preceded in death by Herb Loehrke, and mother-in-law Mary Blomberg.
We will be celebrating Sherry's life on Monday, April 15 from 4-8 pm at Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega and on Tuesday from 9-10:45 am at Emmaus Lutheran Church, N180 Cty. Rd A, Waupaca, with funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019