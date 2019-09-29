|
Appleton - Shirlee Mae Templin (Sager) passed peacefully at the age of 94 on Sept. 24. She and her husband Robert "Red," owned Templin's Beer Depot in Appleton and were well known for their friendly and playful rapport with customers. Shirlee was the daughter of Albert and Doris Sager and was preceded in death by all 5 of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Tomarkin (John Hoffman), Connie Schmieding (Richard), Traci Rainbolt and Jamie Flaig (Dean) as well as 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of her life will be held Tues. Oct. 1 from 4-7 pm (with a sharing ceremony at 5:30) at The Whiting Boathouse, 98 5th St., Neenah WI 54956. Please visit Forever Missed.com/shirlee-templin to view and share online memories. Cards and condolences can be sent to: Traci Rainbolt, 35929 Sand Canyon Rd., Caliente, CA 93518.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019