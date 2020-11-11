1/1
Shirley A. Baehman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Baehman

Weyauwega - Shirley Anne Baehman, age 91 passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her residence in Weyauwega. She was born on August 18, 1929 in the Town of Weyauwega, daughter of the late George and Irma (Quade) Stahlberg. Shirley graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1947. She worked at the Purina Seed Store until it burned down, at the Co-Op and then at Lake View Manor, all in Weyauwega, retiring in 2002. She loved dancing and was a big Green Bay Packer fan.

Shirley is survived by her granddaughter Elizabeth and her great-grandchildren: Celia, Kevin and Justin. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Charles, and brother Evan Stahlberg.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
the Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved