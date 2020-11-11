Shirley A. BaehmanWeyauwega - Shirley Anne Baehman, age 91 passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her residence in Weyauwega. She was born on August 18, 1929 in the Town of Weyauwega, daughter of the late George and Irma (Quade) Stahlberg. Shirley graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1947. She worked at the Purina Seed Store until it burned down, at the Co-Op and then at Lake View Manor, all in Weyauwega, retiring in 2002. She loved dancing and was a big Green Bay Packer fan.Shirley is survived by her granddaughter Elizabeth and her great-grandchildren: Celia, Kevin and Justin. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Charles, and brother Evan Stahlberg.A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating.