Shirley A. Lindwall
Delavan - Shirley A. Lindwall, age 92, of Delavan formerly of Appleton and Rhinelander passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Rhinelander on July 15, 1927, the daughter of Walter and Julia (Trotier) Meyer. She was married to Carl D. Lindwall on March 11, 1948 in Rhinelander. He passed away on October 20, 2012. Shirley was a homemaker dedicated to caring for her family. She was also an avid volunteer in organizations such as Appleton Woman's Club, Appleton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, St. Bernard's Church, Neenah Schools, and Meals on Wheels.
She will be missed by her daughters; Becky (Mike) Wright of Clinton, MS, Carla Brieman (Brad Banachowicz) Cherryville, NC, Cyndy (Tom) Schuetz of Delavan Wi, and her son Mark (Darcy) Lindwall of Charlotte, NC. 14 Grandchildren; Alan Wright, Hayley (Corey) Hofsass, Drew (Petra) Brieman, Tara Brieman, Chase (Stacy) Brieman, Cole ( N'nah) Brieman, Chelsea Brieman, Andrew Schuetz, Jennifer Schuetz, Heather (BJ) DeGroot, Hayden Lindwall, Erika Lindwall and Aubrey Lindwall along with 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving are son in law Mark Brieman and her sister in-law Charleen Meyer Llano Texas along with nieces and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her brother, James Meyer; and a nephew, Greg Meyer.
Memorial service was held Friday, January 10, 2020 for immediate family. Burial will take place in July 2020 in Rhinelander, WI.
MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020