Shirley A. Longsine
Kaukauna, WI - Shirley A. Longsine, age 80, of Kaukauna, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Manor Care in Appleton, WI.
She was born on May 2, 1940 in Kaukauna to the late Samuel and Irene (Cotter) Pomeroy. After graduating from Kaukauna High School, she held various jobs, most recently working as a laborer for Banta Corporation as a former startup of H&H Packaging until her retirement in 2005.
In her spare time, she loved watching the Packers, shopping with her daughter-in-law, Lori, playing cards with extended family, crafting with friends at Frontida and attending whatever sport her son, Sam, was playing. Shirley was a fantastic baker and cook, excelling in preparing meals for the Holidays. Shirley loved spending time with her family, especially sharing a special bond with her brother, Richard.
Shirley is survived by and will be deeply missed by her beloved son, Sam (Lori) Longsine; brother, Richard Pomeroy; sister-in-law, Joan Pomeroy; special friends, Chera and Jan; as well as many other dear family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her siblings and siblings-in-law, Clifford & Nancy Pomeroy, Elaine and Leonard Else and Irvin Pomeroy; and her former husband, Carlton "Dick" Longsine.
Due to the current circumstances a private family memorial service will be held at 1 PM for Shirley on Friday, October 23, 2020. The service may be viewed via LiveStream by visiting wichmannfuneralhomes.com
on the day of the service. Inurnment will take place in Kaukauna Union Cemetery at a later date.
Shirley's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Frontida Assisted Living, especially Kat and Marie; the staff of Primary Care Associates, especially Dr. Michael Werner, Katie and Brittany; and lastly, her special friend, Autumn Rose, whom she thought of as a granddaughter.
To leave a special message or condolences for Shirley's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.