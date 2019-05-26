|
|
Shirley A. Meyers
New london - Shirley A Meyers, age 85, of New London, passed away Wed May 22 in Waupaca. She was born on the family farm near Bear Lake, WI on July 31, 1933 to John and (Helen) Marie (Dunlavy) Roman. She graduated from Little Wolf High School in Manawa in 1951. She married Lester L Meyers in Manawa on June 22, 1963. He preceded her in death on Sept 27, 2017. Shirley and Lester made their home in New London and raised 4 children there. She was a homemaker until her kids got older, and then enjoyed working in several retail jobs, especially Kwik Trip, until retirement. Shirley was always close to her sisters Jean and Patty, and those "Roman girls" were known and loved by many. Shirley enjoyed sports and was a good water-skier and swimmer most of her life. She even learned about soccer and ice hockey so she could watch her grandchildren play. She loved gardening with Lester at "the Farm" and preserving much of what they grew. She kept her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles and reading. Her pets were always a big part of her life and her two cats Molly and Baby will miss her terribly. Shirley was simply one of the nicest people you'd ever meet and her passing leaves a hole in many hearts.
She is survived by her daughter Pam Meyers, with whom she had been staying, Waupaca; son Jay Meyers, Appleton; daughter Shelly Meyers, Appleton; son Jeff Meyers, Appleton; grandchildren Drake Hiddemen, Waupaca/Platteville; Kylie Hiddemen, Waupaca/Oshkosh; sister Patty Edminster, New London; sister-in-law Betty Roman, Waupaca; sister-in-law Donna Buelow, New London; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother Jerry Roman; sister and brother-in-law Jean and Paul Kircher; brother-in-law Jim Edminster; brother John Roman; brother and sister-in-law Oscar and Joyce Meyers; sister and brother-in-law Maggie and Ray Krueger; sister-in-law Esther Babcock; brother-in-law Chuck Buelow; and special nephew Bob Kircher.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and again at the church Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rajan, Dr. Hoell and all the other doctors and nurses at ThedaCare who cared for mom, and especially Paula, Sara, Jodi and ThedaCare Hospice staff for all your help and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019