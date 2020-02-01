Services
Peace United Methodist Church
2300 E Wisconsin Ave
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Shirley Ann Steger


1931 - 2020
Shirley Ann Steger Obituary
Shirley Ann Steger

Kaukauna - Shirley A. Steger, age 88, of Kaukauna, Wisconsin passed away February 1, 2020 after a short illness at ThedaCare Neenah Medical Center.

She was born April 8, 1931 in Denmark, Wisconsin to the late Alan and Kittie Leitch. She is survived by a son, William; daughter, Joette; sister, Vi Bauhs of Albuquerque, NM, and niece Ellen (Greg) Gerwin of Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by brothers: Richard and Clarence; brother-in-law, Ken Bauhs, and nephew Jeff Bauhs.

She graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1949 and Fox Valley Technical College in 1980. She was a long-time member of Peace United Methodist Church where she served as church historian for many years. She also enjoyed her volunteer work at the Community Clothes Closet.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Peace United Methodist Church, 2300 E. Wisconsin Ave., Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The family would like to thank Pastor Lu at Peace United Methodist Church along with everyone at ThedaCare Neenah for their care and compassion during Shirley's illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given in her honor to the Community Clothes Closet, 1465 Opportunity Way #B Menasha, WI 54952.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
