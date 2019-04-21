|
|
Shirley Ann Swan
Naples, FL. - Shirley Ann Swan (nee Curry), age 86, passed away peacefully from a terminal illness surrounded by her family in Atlanta, GA. Shirley was born on March 23, 1933 in Hutchinson, KS the daughter of Marvin and Mahala (nee Osburn) Curry. Shirley and Robert Swan were married for fifty-one years, initially meeting when Bob was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.
Bob and Shirley were longtime residents of Appleton, WI before retiring to Naples, FL. For over twenty years, Shirley dedicated time outside of the home as a volunteer for the American Heart Association. Shirley was recognized with multiple local and State awards for her commitment to this cause. She also was employed by Valley Bank, assisting with new customer enrollment. After heading to South Florida, Shirley was an active parishioner of East Naples Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the Church Office. She was an avid sports fan attending or watching a game, particularly if it involved a family member or her beloved Green Bay Packers. Shirley loved her family, her faith, and many friends.
Survivors include her son, Scott Robert Swan (Merry), grand daughters: Kaarin Swan, Kelsey Swan (Justen), Katrina Swan (Jason), Madison Swan and Morgan Swan, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and wonderful friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2007, son, Steve in 2006, parents, Marvin and Mahala Curry, sisters: Ina Metcalf, Viola Gordon, Wanda McLoud and brothers: Audie and Bob Curry. She is now with her family members and friends in heaven.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, 326 E. North Street (corner of Drew and North Streets) in Appleton, WI 54911. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Entombment to follow at Highland Memorial Park, in Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be donated to ensure the continuation of the maintenance program of The Bob Swan's Flag Memorial Fund at East Naples United Methodist Church, 2701 Airport Pulling Road, Naples, FL, 34112. Online condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019