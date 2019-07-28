Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
991 Pilgrim Way
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
Shirley Bunnell Obituary
Shirley Bunnell

Seymour - Shirley (Zuleger) Bunnell passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Friends may call from 4-8pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour. Visitation will continue Wednesday, July 31 from 9:30-10:30 am at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 991 Pilgrim Way, Green Bay; funeral service to follow at 10:30 am at the church. Burial will be in Highland Memorial, Appleton, WI. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 28 to July 29, 2019
