Shirley Bunnell
Seymour - Shirley (Zuleger) Bunnell passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Friends may call from 4-8pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour. Visitation will continue Wednesday, July 31 from 9:30-10:30 am at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 991 Pilgrim Way, Green Bay; funeral service to follow at 10:30 am at the church. Burial will be in Highland Memorial, Appleton, WI. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 28 to July 29, 2019