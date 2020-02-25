|
Shirley C. (Vanasten) Beyer
Neenah - Shirley was born into eternal life Sunday afternoon, February 23rd, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah. Shirley was born in Little Chute, Wisconsin. She was the third eldest of six children born to her parents, Martin and Rosella Vanasten.
On August 25th of 1951, Shirley married Doug Beyer of Neenah. They each loved to dance, and they first met at a dance they had attended that evening. At the end of the evening, Doug proclaimed to Shirley, "I'm going to marry you." His prediction was clearly accurate. Their marriage was to last just over fifty-five years. They shared a wonderful life together which consistently reflected their devoted love for one another. Spending time at their summer cottage in Northeastern Wisconsin was one of their favorite things to do for many years.
Shirley worked in the offices of Kimberly Clark Corporation for forty years until she retired. She gave back to others by pursuing regular volunteer work at St. Vincent DePaul's in Neenah and at St. Joseph's Food Pantry in Menasha for many years. Shirley was a person of deep faith. In plain terms, she was just a very likeable and well-meaning person.
Shirley and her sisters were always extremely close. They loved to do things together with their respective families and would affectionately refer to themselves as "The Lemon Sisters" when they would sing during various gatherings.
She is survived by sisters Janice (Mitz) Batley, Diane (Jim) Hoppe and Dottie Hill. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Gary (Julie) Beyer. Gary recognized Shirley more as his sister, rather than as a sister-in-law, because Shirley and his brother were already married when he was born. She's further survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with their spouses: Joe (Annie) Bryne, Pam (Dave) Vander Zanden, Diane (Joe) DeCoursin, Jim Batley, Barb (Charlie) Price, Ellen (Rolf) Kaller, Gail (Mark) Leonard, Marty Joe Hoppe, Mike (Stacey) Hill and Jenny Hill. In addition, she will be sadly missed by her best friend, Teresa, and her reliable 'go to man', Randy.
Preceding Shirley in death was the love of her life, Douglas Beyer, her mother and father, her sister Audrey (Robert) Byrne, a baby brother, Joseph, and brothers-in-law, Herbie Batley and Jim Hill.
The Funeral Mass for Shirley will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, Shirley's family asks that you donate to or pursue an act of kindness to others.
We give thanks to our Lord for the many angels He provided us at Park View Health Center, the medical staffs at ThedaCare Hospital, and ThedaCare Hospice. All of you were tremendous. We were blessed.
