Shirley Krenke
Bear Creek - Shirley A. Krenke, age 79, of Bear Creek passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Shirley Ann Abendroth was born on January 15, 1941 in Appleton to Leonard and Eunice (Puls) Abendroth. She grew up in Appleton and graduated from Appleton West High School in 1959. Shirley then attended UW-Stout for a year. She was united in marriage on September 3, 1960 to Ronald C. Krenke at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Appleton. The couple dairy farmed for many years in the Town of Bear Creek. Shirley also worked for some time at LaCrosse Shoe Factory in Clintonville. Shirley was always a caregiver and for a number of years she worked at several different assisted living facilities and with the local hospice program helping others, retiring in 2011. Her husband preceded her in death on January 17, 1996.
Shirley was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bear Creek, where she was active with several Bible Study groups, the Ladies Aide, Quilters and her Homemakers group. Her interests included sewing, knitting, crocheting, and more recently playing cards. She was an avid reader and she liked completing jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books. It was an annual tradition for Shirley to cook and bake up a storm during the holidays, especially her legendary potato salad, Thanksgiving stuffing, homemade pies and desserts, and holiday candy and cookies. Shirley always enjoyed visiting with relatives and friends. She loved her home farm, family get-togethers, watching her grandkids sporting events, going to rummage sales, and sweets of all kinds. She also liked to stay up with current happenings by watching the news and reading the newspaper. Shirley will be remembered most as a kindhearted and hardworking lady who raised five kids and never complained about anything. She lived a simple life with many blessings.
Survivors include five children: Julie Krenke-Spahr of Brookfield, Marcia (Karl) Argall of Kimberly, James Krenke of Bear Creek, Brian (Brenda) Krenke of Bear Creek, and Lorie (Chuck) Campbell of Clintonville. There are fourteen grandchildren: Savannah Spahr; Trevor (Nicollette), Trenton, Troy, and Tristan Argall; Macy, Riley, and Lily Krenke; Britanny (Trevor) Schultz, Zachary and Melany Lorge, Damien Campell, Taylor (Jason) Mueller, and Austin Campbell. There are two great grandchildren, Carson Argall and Emerson Schultz. There are three sisters: Nancy (Bob) Elliott of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Debra Abendroth of Appleton, and Lynn (Richard) Schnell of Fond du Lac; and three brothers, Bob Abendroth of Fremont, Don Abendroth of Appleton, and Ricky (Dawn) Abendroth of Sobieski. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy LaViolette of Clintonville; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald, a sister-in-law Margie Abendroth, and a brother-in-law William LaViolette.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 1st at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, E8010 State Hwy. 22, Bear Creek, 54922. Rev. Aric Fenske will officiate and burial will be at Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the church. Please go to www.beil-didier.com
to sign the online guestbook or to leave condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Our family wishes to thank the nurses with Ascension at Home Hospice, especially Richard and Nikki, for the compassionate and loving care provided to Mom.