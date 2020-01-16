|
|
Shirley M. Blount
Appleton - Shirley M. Blount, 92, of Appleton, WI passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 following a struggle with cervical myelopathy.
She is survived by her children; daughter, Carolyn B. Nankervis (Wayne) Hortonville. WI and her son Philip B. Beaudette (Barbara) Atlanta, GA. Two brothers: Dr. Dale M. Blount (Joan) Omena, MI and Dr. Harry A. Blount (Stephanie) Suttons Bay, MI. She was preceded in death and her eldest brother, Dr. Stanley F. Blount (Connie) Delmar, NY, and by James E. Beaudette, Franklin Village, MI. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Born in Cape Girardeau, MO Shirley grew up in Detroit, MI, attending Michigan State University where she received a BA from the College of Communication Arts. Later she earned a MA from Wayne State University, MI in Speech Pathology. After her retirement she remained interested and active in the American Speech and Hearing Association.
Shirley was a career woman in the 1950's when many women were expected to stay at home. After she married, she was employed as a speech and language specialist for the Plymouth and Crestwood school districts in the Detroit area. She was active in politics. In Michigan she ran for public office. Later she moved to San Diego where she worked in a private speech pathology practice. She volunteered in the arts including the San Diego Museum of Art and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. In the early 2000's she moved to Appleton to be closer to family.
Shirley had a wonderful curiosity, a thirst for knowledge, and a love of life. She was an ardent reader. Nearly everyone who knew her has received a clipping of some item she had cut out and saved "just for them" to read. She traveled widely including an amazing trip to Peru where she climbed to the top of the Machu Picchu ruins when she was in her mid-'70s. Shirley was an avid tennis player for much of her life. She loved to play bridge and played weekly, only worrying that there weren't enough bridge players around when she moved to the retirement community at The Heritage. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of San Diego, member of PEO in San Diego and Appleton and active in the Alpha Phi sorority.
Her spirit and joy of life will be missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held on January 29th at 2:00pm in Peabody Hall in Appleton, 2600 S. Heritage Woods Drive, entrance 40. An hors d'oeuvres reception will immediately follow the service. A private burial will be held in Michigan. Jens Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at http://jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family of Shirley Blount wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at The Heritage and Peabody Manor. A special thank you to Ascension Hospice RN's and CNA's for their gentle care and support.
The Trout Museum of Art in Appleton has been designated for Shirley Blount memorial contributions https://troutmuseum.org/shirley-m-blount-memorial-fund/
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020