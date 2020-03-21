Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Shirley M. Kemkes


1934 - 2020
Shirley M. Kemkes

Appleton - Shirley M. Kemkes, age 84, died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born in Combined Locks on June 9, 1934 to the late George and Catherine Hartjes. Shirley married Kenneth Ulrich, Jr. in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1984. She later married John Kemkes, Sr. in 1999 and he preceded her in death in 2016. Shirley worked at Appleton Papers until her retirement. She loved her crossword puzzles, watching the Polka shows, and traveling.

Shirley is survived by her children: Debbie Zuehlke, Kaukauna; and Greg (Dawn) Ulrich, Yulee, FL; son-in-law, Joe Havinga; step children: John (Debbie) Kemkes, Cindy (Tim) Martzahl, Julie (Kink) Hoffman, and Jim Kemkes; grandchildren: Scott (Sarah) and Adam Zuehlke, Travis, Justin, and Prestin Billington, Joseph (Teresa), Kurt (Emily), Jennifer, and Scott Ulrich, and Kenney Kron; great grandchildren: Keegan and Abigaile Billlington, Talon, Sawyer, Ella, and Kate Ulrich; siblings: Richard (Marge) Hartjes, Millie (Bob) VanHandel, and Lois (Gary) Kortz; and sister-in-law,, Diane Hartjes. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands: Kenneth Ulrich Jr. and John Kemkes, Sr.; children: Michael Ulrich, Jan Marquises, and Susan Havinga; grandson, Jordan Myse; sisters: Geraldine (Ron) O'Brien and Grace Vanevenhoven; and brothers: Tom and Lester Hartjes.

In accordance with her wishes, no funeral will be held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
