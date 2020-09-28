1/2
Shirley M. Pape
1931 - 2020
Shirley M. Pape

Appleton - Shirley Marie Pape, age 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 16, 2020, at Carolina Manor. Shirley was born on April 6, 1931, daughter of George and Elsie (Fraus) Scheel. After graduating from Lemont High School in Illinois in 1948, she became a secretary in downtown Chicago. Shirley fell in love and wed Gary before moving their family to Appleton in 1958. Unfortunately, Gary passed in 1985. She then worked her way up in the health care system from switch board operator to executive secretary for the president of the residency program. Shirley was lucky enough to find love again, and married Bill Pape. He also precedes her in death.

Shirly loved to knit, crochet and do cross stitch. She enjoyed the great times she shared with her family and friends at her cottage in Saxeville on Lake Kristen. Shirley was a kind and loving person who would do anything to brighten up everyone's day. She enjoyed all of her puppies throughout the years. Especially Faith, the dog at Carolina Manor. Shirley was most happy when visited by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love for her family was endless.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her children: Jackie (the late Chuck) Luehring and Gary (Dianne) Streufert Jr.; grandchildren: Shaun, Jamie (Rachel), Phillip, Timothy and Katie (Jon); and ten great grandchildren: Kailey, Casey, Chase, Trey, McKenzie, Brooklyn, Emma, Timothy, Zoey, and Ella. She is further survived by her brother: George (Pat) Scheel; and her sister: Sandy (Don) Teubel. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her son: Terry Streufert; first husband: Gary Streufert Sr.; second husband: Bill Pape; and son-in-law Chuck Luehring.

Due to the current circumstances and COVID restrictions, the funeral services for Shirley will be held privately at St. Luke Ev. Lutheran Church.

Shirley's family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and Carolina Manor of their care and support through this difficult time.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
