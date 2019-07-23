|
|
Shirley M. Schisel
Brillion - Our Mother, Shirley Schisel (Strauss), passed away on Sunday July 21. Mom lived a courageous life right up to the end. She was diagnosed late last year with myeloproliferative disorder which is a bone marrow disease. This slowly progressed into acute leukemia. This, in combination with her fall at home on July 9, which resulted in a blood clot in her brain, was just too much for this little lady to handle. God needed her and took her home while her entire family sat vigil around her bed, telling beautiful and funny stories about Mom. Mom grew up in a small North Dakota town, Bowden, and she used to brag to whomever would listen about playing on the state basketball team!! She was quite a player for being so short. She married Don Strauss in 1953 and lived on his family farm homestead with many cows and 8 perfect children. In 1976 the family moved to Kaukauna, WI as Dad's farm allergies were too much. The move was either going to be to San Diego by Mom's family or Wisconsin by Dad's. They came out here first, loved it and moved everyone here. Four years later, Mom and Dad divorced, but then in 1993, Mom met her best friend while visiting Brigitte in Brillion. Jim Schisel saw Mom across the bar and fell instantly in love. Mom felt the same and in 1994, they were married. Mom enjoyed reading, watching Hallmark movies and her plants. Mom had the longest fingernails that were always perfect, even when she was working on the farm. Mom was a wonderful Grandma and volunteered at Holy Family school in Brillion for many years where all the kids just referred to her as Grandma. Mom was preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Oscar Johnson, her brothers Robert and Jim, her boys, Randy and Ricky, her grandson Cody and her great grandson Dean Robert as well as Jim's parents and many family members. She will be welcomed with open arms in heaven by all these blessed souls. Mom is survived by her husband Jim, her sister Phyliss of ND, her brother Cliff (Shari) of CA, her children Darcie Franz (John - deceased) of Little Chute, Debbie Strauss, Tamarra Strauss, both of Brillion, Mary (Jeff) Bermann of Wrightstown, Brigitte (Ted) Petrie of Brillion and Rob Strauss of Menasha. Step-children Russell (Patti) of Green Bay, Roger (Nancy) of Atlanta, Rich (girlfriend Jennifer) of Menasha, Jamie (Yvonne) of Appleton. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Heidi (Nick) Marcks, Travis (fiance Jenna) Schroeder, Samantha Schroeder, Katie Bermann, George (Kaitlin) Petrie, Jedediah (Corinne) Petrie, Silas (fiancé Lianna) Petrie and Cecilia Petrie (special friend Wyatt Hassemer). Step Grandchildren Ashley, Austin, Ryan, Aaron, Nicole, Bethany, Bryant, Brandon and Brooklyn Schisel. In addition, the great grandchildren that blessed her heart are Evan Goodwiler, Gabby Jansen, Marissa, Allie and Colton Schroeder, Charlotte Petrie and Oliver Petrie. A celebration of her life is planned at Holy Family Parish of Brillion starting at 9:00 am, Saturday July 27 with a funeral mass at 11:00 am. A light lunch will be served at Holy Family social hall. Shirley's burial is scheduled for a later date in a private ceremony at Knollwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Two Rivers. Mom's favorite color was purple so we hope to see a lot of purple at her celebration of life. We would like to thank everyone from the Neuro ICU at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah. Their compassion and constant attention to Mom and the entire family was greatly appreciated. John 14:1-3
"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 23 to July 25, 2019