Shirley M. Seefeldt
Kaukauna - Shirley M. Seefeldt, age 69, passed away at Little Chute Health Services on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna on August 15, 1950 to the late Henry and Josephine (Vanden Bloomer) Fox. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, bingo and especially loved playing cards.
She is survived by her children: Staci (Scott) Weyenberg, Scott (Kat Clancy) Seefeldt, and Kimmy Seefeldt, all of Kaukauna; her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Kayla, Justin, Janis, and Janel. She is also survived by her sister, Dort (Frank) Jordan; her brother, Pete Fox; and sisters-in-law: Mary and JoAnn Fox. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Holschuh; brothers: Jim, Nub and Jerry Fox; and sister-in-law, Pat Fox.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at O'Connell Funeral Home (1776 E Main St, Little Chute) beginning at 4:00 PM until time of funeral at 6:00 PM with Deacon Vincent De Groot officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
We would like to say a special thank you to the Hospice team that took care of Mom in her last few weeks.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020