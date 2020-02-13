Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Seefeldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Seefeldt


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Seefeldt Obituary
Shirley M. Seefeldt

Kaukauna - Shirley M. Seefeldt, age 69, passed away at Little Chute Health Services on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna on August 15, 1950 to the late Henry and Josephine (Vanden Bloomer) Fox. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, bingo and especially loved playing cards.

She is survived by her children: Staci (Scott) Weyenberg, Scott (Kat Clancy) Seefeldt, and Kimmy Seefeldt, all of Kaukauna; her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Kayla, Justin, Janis, and Janel. She is also survived by her sister, Dort (Frank) Jordan; her brother, Pete Fox; and sisters-in-law: Mary and JoAnn Fox. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Holschuh; brothers: Jim, Nub and Jerry Fox; and sister-in-law, Pat Fox.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at O'Connell Funeral Home (1776 E Main St, Little Chute) beginning at 4:00 PM until time of funeral at 6:00 PM with Deacon Vincent De Groot officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

We would like to say a special thank you to the Hospice team that took care of Mom in her last few weeks.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent