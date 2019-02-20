|
Shirley M. Van Grinsven
Appleton - Shirley M. Van Grinsven, age 85, of Appleton, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1934, daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Krois) Van Daalwyk. On August 11, 1956, she married Max Van Grinsven in Stockbridge.
Shirley enjoyed picking hickory nuts, walking and biking. She knew the trick of getting a dime out of a nickel! Her and Max spent many good times in the RV traveling across the country. Shirley was a wonderful baker and a talented seamstress; she could sew anything from wedding dresses to boat covers. She was also very devoted to her Catholic Faith. She prayed the rosary and attended Mass daily. Shirley also volunteered at the YMCA with the special needs swimmers. Above all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, Max Van Grinsven; children: Gale (Mike) Timmers, Jerry (Sherry) Van Grinsven, Pat (Anne) Van Grinsven and Alan Van Grinsven; grandchildren: Melissa (Ben) Zoelle, Amanda (Jason) Bonvallet, Matthew Timmers, Krystal Van Grinsven, Steven Van Grinsven and Jacob Van Grinsven; great grandchildren: Noah Zoelle and Karlee Nennig; brothers and sisters-in-law: Cecilia Van Daalwyk, Mary Van Daalwyk, Luke Popp, Harry Van Grinsven and Elizabeth Bekx; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary Van Daalwyk; a grandson, Nicholas Van Grinsven; siblings: James Van Daalwyk, Mary Jane (Bob) Phillips, Eugene Van Daalwyk and Elaine Popp; father and mother-in-law: Gerard and Bertha Van Grinsven; brothers and sisters-in-law: William (Grace) Van Grinsven, Christ (Petra) Van De Ven, Theodore (Harriet) Coppens, Edward (Mary) Van Grinsven, Marge Van Grinsven and Leonard Bekx.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 S. State Street, Appleton, with Fr. David Funk, O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in the Central Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in King. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Van Grinsven family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of ThedaCare Hospice, especially Christina, Katie, Jessica and Katie Z. for their loving care of Shirely. Also a thank you to the staff of Cherry Meadows, especially Ellen, Carla, Melissa, Alicia and Jim for their compassionate care given to Shirley during her final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019