Shirley Mae Nettekoven
Sherwood - Shirley Mae Nettekoven, age 89, died at her daughter's home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on October 19, 1930 to the late Louis and Hazel (Wolf) Wittmann. Shirley married Alois "Ollie" Nettekoven at Sacred Heart Parish in Sherwood on July 10, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2008. Shirley always joked she would like on her tombstone, "I told you I was sick." She had dementia, the scariest sickness of all, with loss of self and dignity. Shirley loved spending time with family and went out of her way for grandchildren and others. She never hesitated to give what she could with such selflessness.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Judy (Mel) Rabideau, Combined Locks; son, Dan (Lynn) Nettekoven, Sherwood; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Vandenbloomer, Michael (fiancée Angelene) Van Eperen, Louis (Rod) Nettekoven, Tohnja (Dave) Roepcke, Stacey (Josey) Biesterveld, and Jesse Nettekoven; great grandchildren: Faith, Brooklyn, Anthony, Ronni, Tristin, Tessa, August, Nathaniel, Dyllan, Brandin, Travis, Cambria, and Atlas; sisters-in-law: Deloris Wittmann, Judy Wittmann, Dorothy Schroeder, Connie (Eugene) Nett, and Marilyn Nettekoven; and brothers-in-law: Jack (fiancée Mary Ann), Ervin (Janice), and James (Donna) Nettekoven. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ollie, Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, John and Anna (Micke) Nettekoven; brothers: Myron and Delmar Wittmann; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Gilbert Schroeder, Betty (Ed) Buchinger, Jerome (Wilma, Dorothy), Earl, Geneva and Shirley Nettekoven.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at ST. JOHN-SACRED HEART PARISH (N369 Military Rd. Sherwood) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Michael Betley will officiate. She will be buried in the parish cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Lisa, Tanya, Shannon, Roy, and Katie.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020