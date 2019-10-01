|
Shirley Ruth Schrimpf
Menomonee Falls - (nee Nutting) Formerly of Appleton. Born to Eternal Life on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving wife of 69 years and 3 months to Robert. Devoted mother of Robert J. (Karen), Mary (Paul Trapp), Karen (Mike Olinger) and Jane (Drew Lichtenstein). Cherished grandma of Michael, Leigh (Chris), Bobby, Aaron, Ben (Janine) and Jake. Dear sister of Betty (Bob) VanderLinden and Pat (the late John) Myers. Special cousin of Gini Thomas. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Joyce Deeg, Daryl Nutting and Bonnie Nutting.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Vista Pointe Assisted Living. A special thank you to Allie, Kayla, Lynn and Shannon for their kind and compassionate care of Shirley.
Shirley was a proud Marine Veteran who served during WWII.
Visitation on Friday, October 4 from 12PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2PM at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH; N88 W17658 Christman Rd., Menomonee Falls. Entombment will take place on Sat., Oct. 5 at 12PM at St. Joseph Cemetery; 1815 E. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, WI. Please meet outside the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are greatly appreciated. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home is serving the family. (262)251-3630
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 1, 2019