1/1
Shirley Strong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Strong

Appleton - Shirley Anne Strong, 82, of Appleton, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Care Partners in Hortonville. She was born June 15, 1938 to Anthony and Sarah (Rymer) Orlando in Peshtigo, WI. Shirley married Arthur L. Strong on December 22, 1956; he preceded her in death in June 2002.

Shirley worked at K-Mart and the airport gift shop. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church for many years.

Shirley is survived by her five children: Dan (Sherrie) Strong, Freedom; Tony (DeLaura) Strong, Stockton, CA; Kelly (Ken) Foegen, Appleton; Kerry (Pete) Hoelzel, Appleton; and Robbie (Carlos) Balderas, Marshfield;. Twelve grandchildren: Joey (Amber) Strong, Becky (Adam) Kappell, Jeremy (Joni) Strong, Jessica (Kyle Tisdell), Artie (Chas) and Briana Balderas, Angela (Jay) Lautenschlager, Anthony and Andrew Strong, Paul (Deidra) Foegen, Lauren Foegen, and Taylor (April) Broehm; as well as 21 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Judy (Ron) McDonough and 2 brothers, Dennis (Nancy) Orlando and Jerry "Pete" (Sandy) Orlando.

A graveside service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of the Post Crescent.

We would like to thank the staff at Care Partners in Hortonville for the loving and respectful care for our mother.

Also, thank you to her granddaughter, Becky Kappell, for the extra love and care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved