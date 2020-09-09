Shirley Strong

Shirley StrongAppleton - Shirley Anne Strong, 82, of Appleton, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Care Partners in Hortonville. She was born June 15, 1938 to Anthony and Sarah (Rymer) Orlando in Peshtigo, WI. Shirley married Arthur L. Strong on December 22, 1956; he preceded her in death in June 2002.Shirley worked at K-Mart and the airport gift shop. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church for many years.Shirley is survived by her five children: Dan (Sherrie) Strong, Freedom; Tony (DeLaura) Strong, Stockton, CA; Kelly (Ken) Foegen, Appleton; Kerry (Pete) Hoelzel, Appleton; and Robbie (Carlos) Balderas, Marshfield;. Twelve grandchildren: Joey (Amber) Strong, Becky (Adam) Kappell, Jeremy (Joni) Strong, Jessica (Kyle Tisdell), Artie (Chas) and Briana Balderas, Angela (Jay) Lautenschlager, Anthony and Andrew Strong, Paul (Deidra) Foegen, Lauren Foegen, and Taylor (April) Broehm; as well as 21 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Judy (Ron) McDonough and 2 brothers, Dennis (Nancy) Orlando and Jerry "Pete" (Sandy) Orlando.A graveside service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of the Post Crescent.We would like to thank the staff at Care Partners in Hortonville for the loving and respectful care for our mother.Also, thank you to her granddaughter, Becky Kappell, for the extra love and care.