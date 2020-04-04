Resources
Port Orange, FL - Shirley Weldon, age 83, of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Waupaca, passed away March 25, 2020, in Daytona Beach. Born June 17, 1936, to Fred and Florence (Lindsay) Woolsey, Shirley graduated from Waupaca High School in 1954 and married Frank Swan May 27, 1955. He preceded her in death in 1963. Shirley married Paul Weldon in 1965. A talented pianist, Shirley played by ear and entertained at restaurants in the Fox Valley area. She was active in Order of Eastern Star, serving as Organist in Neenah, Wisconsin Rapids, and, more recently, in Barberville and Ormond Beach, Florida. Prior to retiring to Florida, she served as Grand Organist for Wisconsin Chapter OES. Survivors include four daughters: Marilyn Swan (Ken Smith), Melodie Swan-Fisher (David), Sandra Swan-Kramer (Brad), and Lynnette Swan, and one son, Lance Weldon. She is further survived by grandchildren: Daniel Lachapell (Sarah), Dana Lachapell, Lindsay Swan-George (Chad), Mark Alt (Ashley), Amy Stogsdill (Martin), and Meredith Greenwood (Mathew, and seven greatchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Jean Zunker. Shirley is also survived by devoted companion Robert Carine.

An Eastern Star service will be held in Florida, and internment of remains will be at a later date at Lind Center Cemetery, Waupaca.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
