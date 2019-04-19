|
Shirley Y. Bergsbaken
New London - Shirley Y. Bergsbaken, age 91 of New London, formerly of the Town of Maine, passed away late Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence, New London.
Shirley Yvonne Bergsbaken was born April 27, 1927 in the Town of Maine, Outagamie County, daughter to the late Ben & Doris (Leeman) Peterson. She attended the Sunset Country School for grades 1-8, and later graduated from Shiocton High School. She worked for Zwicker Knitting Mill for about two months. Shirley was united in marriage to Elroy "Bud" Bergsbaken on August 25, 1945 in the Town of Maine. The couple farmed in Embarrass for four years, where she learned new swear words working with their mules. They then moved to the Leeman farm where the couple raised six children: Kaye, Kathryn, Kim, Kelvin, Karla, & Kerri. Shirley was very proud of her large family. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Leeman. In her later years, she enjoyed various bus trips with her friends. Shirley loved cooking, baking, canning, and working in her large gardens. She also was a talented quilter and did ceramics; most of the family has some ceramics to remember her by.
Survivors include:
Daughters: Kaye (David) Zarnoth, Shiocton; Kathryn (Bob) Schmidt, Menasha; Karla (Peter) Lorge, Manawa; & Kerri (Michael) Kohls, Hortonville
Sons: Kim Bergsbaken, Shiocton & Kelvin "Bill" (Gwen) Bergsbaken, Hortonville
Grandchildren: Troy Zarnoth, Tracy Riehl, Bruce & Todd Vissers, Carrie Hesse, Shawn, Jamie, & Corey Bergsbaken, Amy Ten Haken, Angie Johnson, Heidi Drath, Heather Guyette, Amber Enderle, Ashlee Hass, & Danielle Kohls
31 great-grandchildren & 8 great-great-grandchildren
Many nieces & nephews; including her only sister's children, Bryan & Denise.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elroy; a sister, Cleo (Lyle) Hansen; a daughter-in-law, Janet Bergsbaken; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Jerry) Sutton, Phyllis (Marshall) Sleeman, Donna (Ervin) Balthazor, & Alice (John) Endres; & a brother-in-law, Roger (Elaine) Bergsbaken.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, Leeman, with the Rev. Moira Finley officiating. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.
Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9 AM until the time of service.
The Bergsbaken family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph Residence for the wonderful care provided during her stay.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 19, 2019