Silas "Si" Koerner
Appleton, Wisconsin - Silas H. Koerner, 89, passed away April 28, 2020 from natural causes with his family by his side. He had been a resident at Renaissance Assisted Living in Appleton, WI.
Si, as he was known, was born in Appleton, on July 25, 1930 to the late Elmer and Edna Mae (Gehring) Koerner. He grew up in Appleton with a brother, Stanley, and sisters, Shirley and Erla Mae. Si enjoyed going to his grandparent's farm in Greenville, WI as a child. Si and his brother eventually took over ownership of the farm that has been in the family for over 150 years. Si was very proud of this history. It was also the place where his siblings and eventually his nephews could come and help with chores and have the times of their lives. Helping with the cows, pigs, playing in the woods and learning to drive tractors and old pickup trucks were made more enjoyable because of Uncle Si. For the record, Si was a "John Deere" man all the way. Loved his John Deere's! Si was also proud of his military service in the Army as a tank driver stationed in Germany, as well as his donating gallons of blood to the Blood Center.
During his free time, he loved being a member of the 2-cylinder club and meeting with this group and attended every year the "Symco" farm show. A favorite pastime was sitting on his or his family's porch with George and Erla and watching the activities of the world. For many years, well into his 70's, camping at Devils Lake State park with family was a big highlight for Si.
A lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, Si was at peace throughout his life knowing Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Silas is survived by his sister, Erla Mae Ermers; nephews, Scott (Laurie) Ermers, Tom (Bonnie) Ermers and Gary (Barbara) Ermers; 6 great nephews/nieces; 9 great-great nephews/nieces (with 2 more on the way); and many other dear family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Silas was preceded in death by his siblings, Stan and Shirley; brother-in-law, George (husband of Erla) Ermers; and niece-in-law, Cindy (wife of Tom) Ermers.
A private funeral service will be celebrated for Si, though you are welcome to watch the service on Mon. May 4, 2020 at 10 AM by livestream at wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family of Si would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at the Renaissance Assisted Living facility, where they gave him 4 special years.
"We will all miss this wonderful man. He touched our hearts with his gentleness and quiet demeanor, his special sparkle in his eye and the ability to make us all feel his love. May God bring you peace Si as you see passed family members smiling at you as you enter the gates of Heaven. We love you." ~Your family
To leave online condolences for Si's family and/or to view the livestream of his funeral service, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020