Simon R. Quaintance
Menasha, Wisconsin - Simon "Joe" Richard Quaintance Jr., age 77, of Menasha, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah.
Joe was born in New London, Wisconsin on September 3, 1943, to the late Simon Sr. and Beatrice (Jensen) Quaintance. On August 20, 1966 he married Alice Kaye Anderson, who preceded Joe in death on January 20, 2016.Joe graduated from New London High School in 1961. He was a Police Officer in Menasha, and was Chief Diver on the Menasha Police Recovery Unit. He also worked at Hillshire Farms, Goodwill and founded Todd Steven & Associates, Inc. with his wife, Alice. Joe devoted his life to helping people in need, and was an advocate for persons with special needs.
Joe loved the outdoors and working with his hands. He enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting,and loved to travel with Alice. Joe also enjoyed going to the Dragstrip at Wisconsin International Raceway (WIR) to race with his son Marc in their '86 Monte Carlo "Gangster".
Joe is survived by his beloved Golden, Bubba; sons, Todd and Marc (Sara); 5 grandchildren, Patrick, Scarlett, Gabriel and Melchior Knapp, and Allie Riedl; siblings, Dan (Arlene) Quaintance, Patricia "Patti" (Dan) Parker; numerous other dear family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Simon was preceded in death by his sisters Jeannie and Judy.
Due to current circumstances, a private memorial service will be held for Joe on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 PM. You are invited to view the service via Livestream by visiting this site on the day of the service.
To leave a special message or condolences for Joe's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.