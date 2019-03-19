|
|
Skylar D. Albrecht
Appleton - Skylar Albrecht, age 37, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. Skylar was born in Neenah on July 21, 1981, the son of Steve and Jenny (Lind) Albrecht of Appleton. Skylar graduated from Appleton East in 2000, and enjoyed bowling and square dancing. In addition to his parents Skylar is survived by two brothers: Robert and Scott Albrecht; nieces and nephews: Damien Albrecht, Dalton "Chesh" Albrecht, Brandon Knorr, and Amelia Boylan Knorr; aunts and uncles: John (Wendy) Lind, Jeanne Giesen, Mark (Mary) Albrecht, and David (Kelly) Albrecht; and cousins: Tyler (Darcie) Lind, Jason (Kadee) Lind, Tracy (Ken) Sorenson, Tara (Matt) Notzke, Melissa (Phil) Granchi, Jacob (Amanda) Albrecht, and Everett Albrecht. Skylar will also be missed by his special friends Brent Hermus and Sara Bellin.
A memorial service for Skylar will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Pastor John Kieffer officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
For more information or to share a memory of Skylar, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 19, 2019