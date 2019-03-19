Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Skylar Albrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Skylar D. Albrecht


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Skylar D. Albrecht Obituary
Skylar D. Albrecht

Appleton - Skylar Albrecht, age 37, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. Skylar was born in Neenah on July 21, 1981, the son of Steve and Jenny (Lind) Albrecht of Appleton. Skylar graduated from Appleton East in 2000, and enjoyed bowling and square dancing. In addition to his parents Skylar is survived by two brothers: Robert and Scott Albrecht; nieces and nephews: Damien Albrecht, Dalton "Chesh" Albrecht, Brandon Knorr, and Amelia Boylan Knorr; aunts and uncles: John (Wendy) Lind, Jeanne Giesen, Mark (Mary) Albrecht, and David (Kelly) Albrecht; and cousins: Tyler (Darcie) Lind, Jason (Kadee) Lind, Tracy (Ken) Sorenson, Tara (Matt) Notzke, Melissa (Phil) Granchi, Jacob (Amanda) Albrecht, and Everett Albrecht. Skylar will also be missed by his special friends Brent Hermus and Sara Bellin.

A memorial service for Skylar will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Pastor John Kieffer officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

For more information or to share a memory of Skylar, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now