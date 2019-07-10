|
Stan E. Abels
Freedom - Stan Abels, 70, of Freedom, WI lost his fight with cancer on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Stan was born on February 21, 1949 in Buffalo Center, Iowa, a son of the late Ed and Ruth (Sunde) Abels. He and his family lived on a farm in Buffalo Center until they moved to Suring, Wisconsin where he grew up attending schools in Hayes and Suring and working on the farm. Stan graduated in 1967 from Suring High School.
In 1968 he went to war in Vietnam where he was wounded in battle. After a difficult recovery he returned home to his family in Suring with a Purple Heart. He then went to work at Gretz Mfg and was married to Candee (Kabat) Abels in 1972 and they moved to Bonduel, WI where they had two sons, Scott and Kurt. Upon their moving back to Suring, they first bought the same farm Stan worked on with his family as a kid and then moved to a larger farm where he and Candee raised their two boys. Deciding to leave farming, Stan started work in the paper industry. He commuted to Repap in Kimberly for several years until buying their home in Freedom, WI. He finished his career at Georgia Pacific in Green Bay.
In retirement, Stan and Candee decided to spend summers in Wisconsin and winters in Florida. They bought a little house in a retirement community in Brooksville, Florida, where they met other retirees and enjoyed a few warm winters. He was also able to buy a couple of antique tractors which reminded him of where it all started. He wanted to restore them but sadly ran out of time. His family hopes to finish his project for him.
Stan had a full life but most notably loved riding his Harley with his wife, family and friends and taking it on trips around the U.S. He will be remembered for his happy spirit and sense of humor that always left people in a good mood. His friends and family agree that Stan was an enjoyable person to spend time with and he will be greatly missed.
Stan is survived by his wife, Candee, a son, Scott, and two sisters, Linda (Rod) Eisenhauser, and Joyce (Ron) Erickson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Kurt.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 3009 Meade St, Appleton with Pastor Kurt Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Suring, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on July 10, 2019