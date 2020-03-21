Services
Stanley B. Riska


1941 - 2020
Stanley B. Riska Obituary
Stanley B. Riska

Grand Chute - Stanley B. Riska, age 78, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 18, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1941, son of the late Alvin and Mabel (Mentzel) Riska.

Stan was a long time member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Freedom. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with his family.

Stan is survived by his wife, Karen (Niemuth) Riska married 59 years. He is survived by his children: Lori (Steve) Kolbe, Bradley (Connie) Riska and Rodney (Vicki) Riska; grandchildren: Travis Nienhaus, Logan Nienhaus, Angela (Billy) Griffore, Michael (Sarah) Kolbe, Gregory Kolbe, Michael (Brenda) Riska, Brandon (Brittany) Riska, Zachary Riska, Stephanie (Ryan) Alban, Courtney Riska and Austin Riska; 13 great grandchildren; a sister; a brother and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in law and father- in law; a grandson, Lucas; two sisters and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
postcrescent