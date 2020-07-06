Stanley Hischke
Suring - Stanley R. "Stan" Hischke, age 62, of Suring, was called to heaven on July 3, 2020. He was born August 15, 1957 in Suring, son of Martin and Elenore (Tuschy) Hischke. He was married to Lori (Backer) for 36 years. In 2013 she preceded him in death.
Stan will be remembered for his love of good rock 'n' roll, his quick wit and sense of humor, his desire to bring joy to those he knew best, and his independent spirit. Some of his greatest joys in life included his Great Dane Lohna (whom he nicknamed "Princess"), taking rides in the woods next to his home in his UTV, testing the volume limits on his sound system, eating anything with chocolate, wearing sleeveless shirts, and spending a warm summer's night at his retirement homestead listening to crickets and the Hayes Brook.
In recent years he made many cherished memories with his three daughters attending concerts. Together, they attended a once in a lifetime show at Wrigley Field to see the Foo Fighters. After one show, he was hooked. They were able to attend shows in Madison and Milwaukee as well and had planned to attend the Green Bay concert this year.
He is survived by his daughters, Holly (Chris) Femal, Andrea (Tim) Peterson, and Tina (Levi) Collins. He is also survived by his mother, Elenore (Tuschy) Hischke; grandchildren, Natalie and Ellis Femal; brothers, David (Nancy), Allan (Danae), and Daniel (Erin). He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A private service for immediate family will be forthcoming. A memorial fund will be established in his honor for a local pet rescue to allow his love of pets to live on. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared to his guestbook at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com/obituaries
