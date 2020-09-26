Appleton - Stanley "Stan" W. Arnold, 93, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Appleton Medical Center. Stanley was born July 23, 1927 in Appleton to Ferdinand and Elsie (Schroeder) Arnold.
Stan enjoyed extensive travel with the Luther League during his young adult years. On April 8, 1961, he was united in marriage to Carol Wojahn at First English Lutheran Church in Appleton. Stan retired as a Sergeant with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department, and also served as Outagamie County Highway Safety Coordinator. After retirement, Stan enjoyed his part-time job as a County Court Bailiff.
Stan and Carol enjoyed many winters in Clearwater Beach, FL. Stan was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Appleton.
He is survived by his daughter Sandra Arnold; his son Mark (Jill Bauer) Arnold; his sister-in-law Jean Wojahn; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents; his sister Shirley (Kenneth) Gauerke; his brother Earl (Marion) Arnold, and his brother-in-law Robert Wojahn.
Funeral services for Stan will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 29th at Mount Olive Lutheran Church with Pastor Nathan Wordell officiating. A livestream of the funeral may be viewed at: https://youtu.be/bWYCwca-LJg
. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9 am to 10:45 am at Church. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask at church. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church.
The family wishes to thank the 3rd floor doctors and nurses at Appleton Medical Center for their compassionate care.