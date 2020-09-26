1/
Stanley W. "Stan" Arnold
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Appleton - Stanley "Stan" W. Arnold, 93, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Appleton Medical Center. Stanley was born July 23, 1927 in Appleton to Ferdinand and Elsie (Schroeder) Arnold.

Stan enjoyed extensive travel with the Luther League during his young adult years. On April 8, 1961, he was united in marriage to Carol Wojahn at First English Lutheran Church in Appleton. Stan retired as a Sergeant with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department, and also served as Outagamie County Highway Safety Coordinator. After retirement, Stan enjoyed his part-time job as a County Court Bailiff.

Stan and Carol enjoyed many winters in Clearwater Beach, FL. Stan was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Appleton.

He is survived by his daughter Sandra Arnold; his son Mark (Jill Bauer) Arnold; his sister-in-law Jean Wojahn; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents; his sister Shirley (Kenneth) Gauerke; his brother Earl (Marion) Arnold, and his brother-in-law Robert Wojahn.

Funeral services for Stan will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 29th at Mount Olive Lutheran Church with Pastor Nathan Wordell officiating. A livestream of the funeral may be viewed at: https://youtu.be/bWYCwca-LJg. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9 am to 10:45 am at Church. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask at church. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church.

The family wishes to thank the 3rd floor doctors and nurses at Appleton Medical Center for their compassionate care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved