Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Stella Szozda


1928 - 2020
Stella Szozda Obituary
Stella Szozda

Kaukauna - Stella Szozda, age 91, was born into Life on May 1st, 1928. Stella was born into Eternal Life on March 3rd, 2020.

Survived by her children Eddie Szozda of Las Vegas, NV, Romy (Cindy) Szozda of Florida, John Szozda of Las Vegas, NV, Dan Szozda of Menasha, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters Helen (the late Nick) Czckalsi and Cathy (the late Joe) Nachman. and numerous cousins.

Stella is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph, and her brothers Ted (the late Theresa) and John.

Funeral services for Stella will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee Avenue, Menasha, on Friday March 6th at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Private interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Kaukauna.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
