Stephan K. JendeAppleton - Stephan K . Jende 96, of Appleton, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6 at The Heritage. Stephan came to America from Germany in 1952 with his wife and son and learned English while working and attending Northwestern University in Chicago. Steve moved to Appleton in 1960 and started his own copier company, Northeast Photocopy Company, Inc. which he successfully ran until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman, tennis player, cross country skier, photographer and biking enthusiast.Steve is survived by his son Michael (JoEllen) and grandsons Karl and Stephan, as well as a daughter Nora and her son Connor Holzwart. His wife Anita and grandson Kyle Holzwart preceded him in passing.There will be a private family gathering with interment at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Fox Valley Humane Society, or the ASPCA In his name.The family wishes to thank The Heritage and Theda Care at Home Hospice for the wonderful care given to Stephan.