Stephen A. Loubert
Appleton - Stephen A. Loubert, age 44, of Appleton, passed away on June 4, 2019. Steph was born October 15, 1974 to Jonathan and Linda (Beechler) Loubert in Saginaw, MI. He attended Freedom High School and Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. He later graduated from UWGB with a degree in Philosophy and Humanistic Studies. He was employed as a Case Manager for area group homes. Stephen was full of life. He loved the outdoors, camping, and music.
He will be sadly missed by: his brother Joseph Loubert of Appleton and his son Alexander Loubert, longtime friends Jennifer Isaacson and Jeff and Marilyn Nolan as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Steph on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Wichmann Funeral Home of Appleton, 537 N. Superior Street. There will be a short prayer service at 6:00pm with family friend Jeff Nolan officiating. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019