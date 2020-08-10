Stephen A. NewcombeAppleton - age 73, passed away Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at home. He was born on August 23, 1946 the son of the late Douglas and Phyllis Newcombe.Steve proudly graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He taught Art in the Eagle River School system, worked at the Institute of Paper Chemistry and Presto Products as a designer and retired from F.C. Dadson.He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, step-son Jon (Marcy) Patenaude, brother J.C. (Sandy) Newcombe, sisters: Kathy (Lawrence) Fisher and Syndi (fiance Mike) McGuire; brother in-law, Gordy (Sue) Heule, sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Bill) Goetz, Sharon (Jack) VandenHeuvel, Nancy Seidl, Carol Underwood, Diane Heffron, Debbie (Tony) Treu and Jeanine (John) Greenwald and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Steve was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Gordon and Catherine Heule, and brothers in-law: Dan Heule, Ray McGuire and Jerry Seidl.His love for art ran so deep, and his artistic abilities were immeasurable.Due to Covid19, a celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.