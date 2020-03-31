Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen D. Frey


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen D. Frey Obituary
Stephen D. Frey

New London - Stephen Douglas Frey, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1944 in Oshkosh to Wallace and Katherine Frey. After serving in the United States Army, he returned to Oshkosh to complete a degree in Education. It was at UW Oshkosh that he met his future wife, Susan. They were married in August 1972 and remained married until her death in 2008. Stephen taught science in the Waupaca school district for over 30 years, earning a master's degree in Education along the way.

Stephen was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher, uncle and friend. He was a proud member of the American Legion, a keen cribbage player and delighted in teaching his grandchildren about hunting and the finer points of a good cribbage hand. He loved his position as the "elder statesman" of his family almost as much as he loved his dogs Harley and Maddy. Stephen was also an artist, teaching himself woodworking, boat building and stained glass craftsmanship.

He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Frey (Andrew Beilfuss), and grandchildren Boden, Wren and Indigo, Manitowoc; sister Terry (Vince) Coyle, Carson City Nevada; nephew Mark (Beth) Frey, Lodi; three nieces, Angela (Josh) Beck, Oshkosh; Lisa Newberg and Mary McLendon, North Carolina; close friend JoAnn Goettel. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Susan, brother Joseph, and sister Eunice.

He will be missed so very much. We love you, dad (Grandpa Steve).

Due to the current state-mandated regulations a memorial service will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent