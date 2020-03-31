|
Stephen D. Frey
New London - Stephen Douglas Frey, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1944 in Oshkosh to Wallace and Katherine Frey. After serving in the United States Army, he returned to Oshkosh to complete a degree in Education. It was at UW Oshkosh that he met his future wife, Susan. They were married in August 1972 and remained married until her death in 2008. Stephen taught science in the Waupaca school district for over 30 years, earning a master's degree in Education along the way.
Stephen was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher, uncle and friend. He was a proud member of the American Legion, a keen cribbage player and delighted in teaching his grandchildren about hunting and the finer points of a good cribbage hand. He loved his position as the "elder statesman" of his family almost as much as he loved his dogs Harley and Maddy. Stephen was also an artist, teaching himself woodworking, boat building and stained glass craftsmanship.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Frey (Andrew Beilfuss), and grandchildren Boden, Wren and Indigo, Manitowoc; sister Terry (Vince) Coyle, Carson City Nevada; nephew Mark (Beth) Frey, Lodi; three nieces, Angela (Josh) Beck, Oshkosh; Lisa Newberg and Mary McLendon, North Carolina; close friend JoAnn Goettel. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Susan, brother Joseph, and sister Eunice.
He will be missed so very much. We love you, dad (Grandpa Steve).
Due to the current state-mandated regulations a memorial service will be held at a later date.
