|
|
Stephen "Steve" Earl Kramer
Appleton - Stephen "Steve" Earl Kramer, 70, passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton WI. He was born on October 20, 1949 in Appleton WI., the son of Willard and Avita (Thomson) Kramer. Stephen's early life and schooling were in Appleton where he graduated from Xavier High School in June 1968. In 1969 he enlisted into the Army and Served in Vietnam from 1970-1971 where he was honorably discharged. Stephen worked for many years as a supervisor at Rich's Products and in his free time he enjoyed golf, shooting pool, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his Children: Penni (Travis) Koester of Kaukauna, Brandon (Tina Brechlin) Kramer of Neenah, Stephanie Kramer of Minnesota. Grandchildren: Tyler, Rylee, Haylee, Tristan, and Hunter. (3) Brothers and Sisters: Kathy (Doug) Rudd, Mark (Marie) Wittaker, Ken (Debbie) Kramer, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Sister: Barb Ost. Brother: Don Kramer.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home: 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911. Mike Huff will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019