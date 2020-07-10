Stephen Gilbert WheelerAppleton - Stephen Gilbert Wheeler, 58, of Appleton WI, passed away at home on July 3, 2020. He was born in Geneva, IL on February 25, 1962 to the late Clyde and Raeburn Wheeler (Halminak). He worked at LSC Communications for fifteen years as a forklift driver.He is survived by his girlfriend of eleven years, Denise Johnson (Appleton WI); his children Laura Rosenblum (California), Jennifer Taylor (Oklahoma), and Jesse Wheeler (Illinois); his brothers Jeff Wheeler (North Carolina) and Greg Wheeler (Illinois), and sister Susan Wheeler (Florida); his four grandchildren Margot, Sydney, Kennedy, and Dylan; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.Per Stephen's wishes, no services will be held.