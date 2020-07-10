1/1
Stephen Gilbert Wheeler
1962 - 2020
Stephen Gilbert Wheeler

Appleton - Stephen Gilbert Wheeler, 58, of Appleton WI, passed away at home on July 3, 2020. He was born in Geneva, IL on February 25, 1962 to the late Clyde and Raeburn Wheeler (Halminak). He worked at LSC Communications for fifteen years as a forklift driver.

He is survived by his girlfriend of eleven years, Denise Johnson (Appleton WI); his children Laura Rosenblum (California), Jennifer Taylor (Oklahoma), and Jesse Wheeler (Illinois); his brothers Jeff Wheeler (North Carolina) and Greg Wheeler (Illinois), and sister Susan Wheeler (Florida); his four grandchildren Margot, Sydney, Kennedy, and Dylan; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Per Stephen's wishes, no services will be held.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
