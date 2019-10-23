Services
New London - Of New London, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Thedcare Appleton. He was born in New London on June 5, 1957 to the late Floyd and Arlene (Hermaniath) Huse. On October 16, 1982 he married Sandra Rosenow. Stephen loved fishing, hunting turkey, bear and deer, with both bow and gun. Twice he enjoyed bow hunting bear in Canada. He was truly a man of all seasons and enjoyed playing softball and shooting pool as well.

He will be sadly missed by his wife: Sandra; daughter: Cynthia (John) Devroy and grandsons: Parker Huse Valiquette and Jaxon Huse; sisters: Sandra Riehl and Sherry (Richard) Meisenhelder; brothers: James (Judy) Huse, Donald (Irene) Huse; mother-in-law: Evelyn Rosenow; sister-in-law: Susan (Larry) Armstrong, brother-in-law: Steve (Kim) Rosenow, nieces and nephews: Kelly (Roger), Kevin, Keith (Joan) Karlene (Glen), Ricky (Patti), Rance, Radley (Jenny), Ranae (Fred), Deanne (Jerry), Rod (Amy), Peter, Mitchell, Ana (Adam), Ryan, Noah and Katelyn; many cousins and friends too numerous to name. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Norman Rosenow, brother, Jack (Arlene), brothers-in-law, Duane Riehl and Scott Rosenow, and nephew, Robin Riehl.

Family and friends may gather on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established. The Minnesota Vikings lost one more fan.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
