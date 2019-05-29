Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
For more information about
Stephen Lamers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:30 PM
Hahn-a-Lula Resort
8861 S. Wolf River Rd
Fremont, WI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn-a-Lula Resort
8861 S. Wolf River Rd
Fremont, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Lamers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Lamers


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Lamers

Fremont - Stephen (Steve) E. Lamers, age 69, of Fremont, died at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1950 in Appleton, WI, the son of the late Richard Lamers and Eunice Lamers(Parker). Steve proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as part of Company D, 2D Battalion, 28th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division. He fearlessly fought beside his comrades for the freedom we all are able to enjoy today. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snow skiing, and water skiing. Steve is survived by a family of three sons, Ryan Lamers, CO; Chad(Stephanie)Lamers, Milwaukee; and Kevin Lamers, CO; the mother of his children, Sally Lamers, New London; his brother, Denny(Jan)Lamers, Fremont; a nephew, TJ Lamers, Appleton and a niece, Jamie(Mark)Blumreiter, Town of Fox Crossing; and his furry companion, Mick. They will forever be grateful and proud of him for his service to our country and years of memories created. A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, May 31, at Hahn-a-Lula Resort, 8861 S. Wolf River Rd, Fremont. Military rites will be conducted at 3:30 followed by a dinner reception from 4-6PM. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Appleton. A memorial fund has been established for the Waupaca Area Humane Society.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent