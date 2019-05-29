|
Stephen Lamers
Fremont - Stephen (Steve) E. Lamers, age 69, of Fremont, died at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1950 in Appleton, WI, the son of the late Richard Lamers and Eunice Lamers(Parker). Steve proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as part of Company D, 2D Battalion, 28th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division. He fearlessly fought beside his comrades for the freedom we all are able to enjoy today. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snow skiing, and water skiing. Steve is survived by a family of three sons, Ryan Lamers, CO; Chad(Stephanie)Lamers, Milwaukee; and Kevin Lamers, CO; the mother of his children, Sally Lamers, New London; his brother, Denny(Jan)Lamers, Fremont; a nephew, TJ Lamers, Appleton and a niece, Jamie(Mark)Blumreiter, Town of Fox Crossing; and his furry companion, Mick. They will forever be grateful and proud of him for his service to our country and years of memories created. A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, May 31, at Hahn-a-Lula Resort, 8861 S. Wolf River Rd, Fremont. Military rites will be conducted at 3:30 followed by a dinner reception from 4-6PM. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Appleton. A memorial fund has been established for the Waupaca Area Humane Society.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019