Stephenie A. Langner
Freedom - Stephenie A. Langner (Nechodom), age 37, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 1, 2020, after a three year fight against breast cancer. She did not give up, she fought her battle until the end. And she didn't lose, she EARNED her wings. Stephenie battled the last three years alongside her cousin and good friend Amy Jansen.
Throughout her battles, Stephenie always remained positive and continued to light up rooms with her contagious smile. She was always up for a good time and having some fun. She had a huge heart, loving demeanor and a little bit of a sassy side. Stephenie loved sports, especially playing volleyball. She enjoyed Packer games, Brewer trips and camping up north.
Spending time with her family was the most important thing to Stephenie. She was a devoted and amazing mother to her two little boys and a wonderful wife, daughter and sister. We certainly all wish for more time with our Stephenie, but the impact she had on so many during her shortened life will be remembered always when thinking about her beautiful legacy.
Stephenie is survived by her husband Denny Langner; her children: Jayden and Rylan; parents: Jeff and Karen (Van Zeeland) Nechodom; sister, Ashley (Justin) Moser and their children: Micah, Anderson and Blake; grandmother, Doris "Snowball" Van Zeeland; father and mother-in-law: Doug and Donna Langner; brothers and sister-in-law: David Langner, Dan Langner and Dianna Langner; a niece, Eva; grandmothers-in-law: Ethel Diermeier and MJ Langner; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Stephenie was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Nechodom; grandparents: Bob and Lorraine Nechodom and Melvin Van Zeeland; cousin, Kevin Nechodom; uncles: Larry Van Zeeland and Mike Kelly; grandfathers-in-law: Don Langner and Clarence Diermeier.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. A service will conclude at 7:00 p.m. Due to new state mandates, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers and food, donations to the Spierings Cancer Foundation in Stephenie's name would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
Stephenie's family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Schmidt and the entire staff at ThedaCare Cancer Center and ThedaCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Stephenie. Also thank you to all of our family and friends for their prayers and support over the last three years. They meant so much to us and to Stephenie.