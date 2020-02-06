Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Stevan E. Rothe


1950 - 2020
Stevan E. Rothe Obituary
New London - Stevan E. Rothe, age 69, of New London, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Steve was born in Appleton on September 18th, 1950 to the late Eugene and Marilyn Rothe. He worked as a meat cutter for the majority of his career and also enjoyed working at Gulf Stream for a few years prior to retiring. After retirement, Steve and his son, Dan, spent several years restoring his brother's 1930 Ford Model A. The car went on to earn a perfect score in the MARC Nationals in 2012.

Steve was an incredible storyteller. He loved to tell tales of his time spent "up North" at the family cottage in Eagle River. He was also an avid sportsman. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending time with his grandkids and teaching them how to fish.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; son Dan (Wendy) Rothe; daughter, Barbara (Wayne) Miller; and grandchildren, Trent and Natalie Miller. He is further survived by 3 stepchildren: Dawn (Lance) Clary, and Philip and Lance Lehrer, as well as his daughter-in-law Wendy's children, Bayler and Megan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, David, and first wife, Margaret.

A memorial service will take place at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 11, at the Brettscheider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Tuesday from 4 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
