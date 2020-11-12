Steve F. LaabsMenasha - Steve F. Laabs, age 65, passed away on November 8, 2020. Steve graduated from Appleton East High School in 1974. Steve worked for the town of Menasha Water Department for 41 years before he retired in 2017.Steve is survived by his partner in life for 17 years, Lynn Wentzel; sister Norine R. Craven; son Andy Laabs; nieces, nephews, and many friends.Steve is preceded in death by his parents Fredrick H. Laabs and Assunta "Susan" Laabs and a brother Tim Blank.Steve's family wishes to thank to all the doctors, nurses, and health care workers for their special care of Steve during his illness.Per Steve's request, there will be a Celebration of Life held a later date and no funeral services.