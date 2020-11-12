1/1
Steve F. Laabs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve F. Laabs

Menasha - Steve F. Laabs, age 65, passed away on November 8, 2020. Steve graduated from Appleton East High School in 1974. Steve worked for the town of Menasha Water Department for 41 years before he retired in 2017.

Steve is survived by his partner in life for 17 years, Lynn Wentzel; sister Norine R. Craven; son Andy Laabs; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents Fredrick H. Laabs and Assunta "Susan" Laabs and a brother Tim Blank.

Steve's family wishes to thank to all the doctors, nurses, and health care workers for their special care of Steve during his illness.

Per Steve's request, there will be a Celebration of Life held a later date and no funeral services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved