|
|
Steve Leonard
Neenah - Steve Leonard, age 61, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with his fiancée Jayna Block by his side. Steve fought hard battling cancer for the last 3 years but unfortunately as Steve would often state, it was beyond his control.
Steve was born in Neenah to Beverly and Robert Leonard on April 4, 1958. He attended school in Neenah and graduated from Armstrong Neenah High in 1976. After high school, Steve spent a short time attending UW Stevens Point and then graduated from UW Oshkosh. He later moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1980 and started his career with Kimberly Clark. While in Detroit, Steve happily welcomed a daughter, Tara Gisele into the world in March of 1988.
After his dad passed away in 2006, he moved back to Neenah, WI as he wanted to be closer to his mom. Steve's last place of employment was with Crossmark. He traveled a huge part of Wisconsin managing the Walmart events program. Steve met Jayna through work and it didn't take long for both to realize they had found "the one."
Steve loved to read, golf with friends, watch M.A.S.H and hang out with his cat Lucky. He loved spending time at The Vinland Still and Grill where he had many dear friends that supported him until the end.
He is survived by his fiancée, Jayna Block; mother, Beverly Leonard; daughter, Tara (Nick) Leonard-Henderson; sister, Debbie (Pete) Sherwood; granddaughter, Briella; niece, Holly; nephews James and Jacob; and his dear family friend, Greg Redlin. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Robert Leonard and sister, Christine Leonard.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Vinland Still and Grill, 6392 County Rd A, Neenah from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Close friends and family are welcomed to attend.
Steve's family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to ThedaCare Cancer Center in Appleton, UW Health in Madison, as well as Dr. Greg Hartig and staff. Jayna would especially like to thank Greg Redlin and Gary (G-man) for their continued support and friendship through this difficult time.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 13, 2019