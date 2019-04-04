|
|
Steven D. "Steve" Rudolph
Black Creek - Steven Daniel "Steve" Rudolph, age 67, passed away April 1, 2019, at Appleton Medical Center. He was born in Appleton on February 23, 1952, son of the late John and Dorothy (nee Christensen) Rudolph.
Steve lived a full and adventurous life until health issues slowed him down. He spent most of his working life as a truck driver but also spent 5 years operating Chilton Speedway. As a huge race fan, especially of sprint car races, this was a dream come true. He was a man of many skills and talents, building go-karts for many area racers and mastering woodworking and sausage-making in recent years. Friends and family benefitted from his generosity with many well-made and delicious gifts. No one could tell a story like Steve, his motto being "never let the truth get in the way of a good story."
Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years, Roxanne (nee Riehl); brothers Robin, Washington, and Paul, Appleton; Paul's daughters, Ashley Rudolph and Melissa Kussmann, and their children; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bev & Phil Ziegler, Alice Riehl, Donnie & Lillian Riehl, Lee & Jeanne Riehl, Mary & Glen Vick, Ron & Terri Riehl, Mark & Teresa Riehl, and John & Diane Riehl; and by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife's parents, Aaron & Ethel Riehl, and his brother-in-law, Vernon Riehl and by a niece and a nephew.
A memorial service for Steve will be held at 7 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Valley Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael L. Huff officiating. Steve's family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 PM until the time of service. A memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 4, 2019