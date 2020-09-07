Steven E. ThomaHortonville - Steven Ernest Thoma held Jesus' Hand and peacefully went to his eternal home on September 6, 2020 at the age of 66 years. He was born on October 13, 1953 to Leon and Adela (Rohloff) Thoma, and became a child of God through Holy Baptism.Steve grew up in the Township of Lebanon, working on the family farm. He graduated from New London Public High School in 1971, going on to complete a two-year agricultural program at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. He returned to the family farm to work with his dad and brother, Doug. Steve was united in marriage to his wife, Judi Kopitzke, in 1977, and together they became adoptive parents to their son, Adam, in 1983. After more than 30 years on the farm, Steve and Doug sold their cows. He then went to work on the Fietzer family farm with Craig and Kyle Fietzer, breeding cows and raising calves. He retired from farming in 2017 after struggling through many health issues.Steve enjoyed playing all sports, especially softball and golf. He also enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, and spending time with family and friends. His quick wit and unmatched story-telling abilities made him the highlight of all social gatherings.Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Adela (Rohloff) Thoma, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Steve is survived by his loving wife, Judi (Kopitzke) Thoma, Hortonville; his son Adam of Milwaukee; brother Doug (Joanne) Thoma, New London; sisters Karen (Wilfred) Grieser of Cambridge, WI, Kaylene (Bob) Dailey, New London, Glenna (Tom) Bleck, New London; in-laws Lon (Ruth Ann) Kopitzke, Elison Bay, WI, Ruth Kaufman (George Mracha), Appleton, WI, Grace (Glen) Rossman, Baileys Harbor, WI and Gerry (Barb) Kopitzke, Adel, IA and numerous nieces and nephews.The Christian Funeral for Steve will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London, with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Burial will be in Ruckdashel Cemetery in the Town of Lebanon. A visitation for Steve will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 4-7pm at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and on Friday at the church from 9:30am until the time of the service. Steve's service will be recorded on Friday and a link put on his obituary page on our website for those uncomfortable to attend because of the current situation.Steve will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him.