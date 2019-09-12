Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
2136 E Newberry St
Appleton, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
2136 E Newberry St,
Appleton, WI
Resources
Steven G. Johnson Obituary
Steven G. Johnson

Neenah - Steven G. Johnson, age 65, died peacefully in his sleep early Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Son of Dan and Millie Johnson of Neenah. He is survived by his wife Alize; son, Richard; siblings: Larry, Connie Suchta, Helen Gloudemans, Chuck, Scott, Rick; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Mangano and his brother, Tim.

We would like to sincerely thank Oakridge Gardens and Heartland Hospice for their tender care these last two months.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 2136 E Newberry St, Appleton. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 12, 2019
