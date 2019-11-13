Services
Steven Grosskopf

Steven Grosskopf Obituary
Neshkoro - Steven M. Grosskopf, age 59, of Neshkoro, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI. Steve was born on June 4, 1960, in Shawano, WI, a son of Lowell and Shirley (Kolpack) Grosskopf. He graduated from New London High School in 1978. For 25 years he worked for the Clearwater Paper Company in Neenah, WI. Steve enjoyed riding Harleys, fishing, shooting targets and taking care of his lawn.

Steve is survived by his son, Cody (Azusa) Grosskopf; sister, Sherry (Thomas) Kempen of Greenville, WI; 4 brothers, Loren (Cindy) Grosskopf of Cody, WY, Keith (Kay) Grosskopf of Larsen, WI, Larry Grosskopf and Scott (Julie) Grosskopf of Manawa; best friend, Doug Van Rossum of Neshkoro; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Shirley Grosskopf; sister, Linda Block.

To honor the wishes of Steven Grosskopf there will be no service. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Steven with his family.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
