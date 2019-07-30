|
|
Steven J. Joachim
Menasha - Steven J. Joachim, age 49, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home where he lived with his love Jane Johnson.
He is survived by his father, Arthur (Donna) Joachim; mother, Shirley (Charlie) Drace; children: Joshua Protheroe and Zechariah Mathe.
He was a brother of many both by blood and by life, an uncle to several and a friend to all.
He could always see the good in any situation. A kind soul who will be greatly missed.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Mark's Lutheran Church (140 S. Green Bay Rd., Neenah) on Thursday, August 1, 2019 followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. The day will conclude with a celebration of his life at Sherrytown Station (432 Sherry St., Neenah).
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 30 to July 31, 2019