Steven J. King
Neenah - Steven J. King, age 77, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Steven was born on April 21, 1942 in Neenah one of two sons of the late Marvin and Bernadyne (Retzlaff) King. He graduated from Neenah High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. He then went on to attend the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Steven was talented in creative writing and as an artist. He enjoyed drama and had always aspired to write a book. As a child, Steven enjoyed camping and traveling throughout the United States with his mother, dad and brother. He especially enjoyed National Parks and historic sites. Steven bravely fought a number of illnesses throughout his life from the age of 20.
He is survived by his brother, Daniel King of Neenah, a niece, Amy (Troy) Heflin of Colorado and a nephew, Bradley (Julie) King of California. He is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Wyatt, Eden and Landon King and Bodie and Saige Heflin. There will be no services held at this time.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice and Steven's caregivers for all their wonderful care. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020