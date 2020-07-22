1/1
Steven L. Tremmel
Steven L. Tremmel

Navarino - Steven L. Tremmel, age 64, of Navarino, Wisconsin, passed away on April 7, 2020 of natural causes. Steve was born on February 14, 1956 in Neenah to Louis J Jr. and Betty Jean (Sawyer) Tremmel. In 1974 he graduated from Appleton East High School. On September 1, 1979 he married Vicky Otto at Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton. Although Steve had just retired recently, he was a former employee at Rich's Bakery and most recently he was employed at Saputo Cheese.

Steve's passions included fishing, hunting and trapping. Anything he could do to get outside, with his kids, was what he wanted. He especially enjoyed Walleye fishing and Bear hunting and always had his kids along.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Vicky, his children Amber Tremmel of Menasha and Travis (fiancé Taylor) Tremmel of Navarino and his first grandchild on the way. He is further survived by his siblings, brother Kevin Tremmel, sisters Gail (Mike) Meyer, Linda (Tim) Ackman, Tina (Rick) Seidl, and his lifelong best friend Tom Sutheimer as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Steven on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM the Clintonville Bow Hunters Club and Archery Course, just off Highway 45 between Clintonville and Marion. Just look for the signs.

Wichmann Funeral Homes, Superior Street in Appleton is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Clintonville Bow Hunters Club and Archery Course
