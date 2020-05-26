|
|
Steven M. Jaeger
Manawa - Steven Michael Jaeger, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Manawa Community Nursing Center. He was born on November 11, 1947, in New London, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Elenora (Janke) Jaeger. Steven was united in marriage to Karla Meidam on December 3, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New London. After attending Little Wolf High School, Steven was self employed with his business, Jaeger's Welding and Fabrication. Steven enjoyed racing with his sons, hunting, tractor pulling and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Karla; 2 children: Steve (Dawn) Jaeger, Scott (Tanya) Jaeger; 5 grandchildren: Tiffani, Tyler, Teanna, Kelsey and Makenna; 1 great-grandchild, Aiden Howard; 7 brothers: Bill (Barb) Jaeger, Dan (Kathy) Jaeger, Frank (Sally) Jaeger, Kenny (Kathy) Jaeger, Lester (Kathy) Jaeger, Eddie (Lola) Jaeger, Ronnie (Deb) Jaeger; 3 sisters: Susie (Wayne) Buchholz, Shelly Kruzicki (Dan Lowney), and Carol (Tracy) Larsen; brothers-in-law, Ken (Helen) Meidam and George (Sue) Meidam and sisters-in-law, Karen (Jim) Rill, Kathy (Donnie) Boutwell and Kris (Dave) Rice. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael James Jaeger.
Private family services will be held for Steven at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Symco. A public visitation for Steven will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Manawa, where masks are encouraged but not mandatory and social distancing will be practiced.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 26 to May 27, 2020